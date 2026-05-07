Punjab: Ferozepur’s 11-yr-old Shavan emerged as face of patriotism

From a little-known border village to becoming a symbol of patriotism, 11-year-old Shavan Singh of Taranwali village came into national spotlight for his services during the Indo-Pak hostilities following Operation Sindoor.

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He was honoured by the Golden Arrow Division with the “Youngest Civilian Warrior” award for assisting Army personnel deployed along the border amid hostile drone incursions and heightened tension. Despite the scorching heat and constant threat, Shavan voluntarily served chilled water, milk, tea and lassi to Army jawans camping in his village. His efforts helped maintain hydration and boosted the morale of soldiers during prolonged operational deployment.

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Recognising his patriotic spirit and selfless service, the Golden Arrow Division later decided to sponsor Shavan’s education so that financial constraints would not hinder his dream of becoming an Army officer. In December, Shavan was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the national capital.

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Recalling the period, Shavan said he never imagined his actions would bring him national recognition. “When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan and soldiers came to our village, I felt I should serve them because they were fighting for us. I did it because my heart said so,” he said.

Shavan’s father Sona Singh said the family was grateful to the Indian Army for recognising his son’s contribution. “We could never imagine he would achieve this and get an opportunity to meet and interact with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India,” he said. He added that Shavan was now invited to various events “like a celebrity”, but remained focused on his studies and aspired to join the armed forces.