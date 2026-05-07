icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Ferozepur’s 11-yr-old Shavan emerged as face of patriotism

Punjab: Ferozepur’s 11-yr-old Shavan emerged as face of patriotism

article_Author
Anirudh Gupta
Tribune News Service
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:27 AM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Shavan Singh receives an award from President Droupadi Murmu. File photo
Advertisement

From a little-known border village to becoming a symbol of patriotism, 11-year-old Shavan Singh of Taranwali village came into national spotlight for his services during the Indo-Pak hostilities following Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

He was honoured by the Golden Arrow Division with the “Youngest Civilian Warrior” award for assisting Army personnel deployed along the border amid hostile drone incursions and heightened tension. Despite the scorching heat and constant threat, Shavan voluntarily served chilled water, milk, tea and lassi to Army jawans camping in his village. His efforts helped maintain hydration and boosted the morale of soldiers during prolonged operational deployment.

Advertisement

Recognising his patriotic spirit and selfless service, the Golden Arrow Division later decided to sponsor Shavan’s education so that financial constraints would not hinder his dream of becoming an Army officer. In December, Shavan was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony in the national capital.

Advertisement

Recalling the period, Shavan said he never imagined his actions would bring him national recognition. “When Operation Sindoor began against Pakistan and soldiers came to our village, I felt I should serve them because they were fighting for us. I did it because my heart said so,” he said.

Shavan’s father Sona Singh said the family was grateful to the Indian Army for recognising his son’s contribution. “We could never imagine he would achieve this and get an opportunity to meet and interact with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of India,” he said. He added that Shavan was now invited to various events “like a celebrity”, but remained focused on his studies and aspired to join the armed forces.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts