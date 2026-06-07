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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Finance Minister Cheema honours teen Asian gold medallist Sehnoor Bawa

Punjab: Finance Minister Cheema honours teen Asian gold medallist Sehnoor Bawa

Assures full government support as the Dirba teenager prepares for future national and international competitions

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Dirba, Updated At : 05:41 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Cheema honours Punjab’s golden girl Sehnoor Bawa after Asian triumph. Tribune photo
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A teen girl from Punjab, Sehnoor Bawa, has made the country proud by winning a gold medal in the relay race at the recently concluded Under-20 Asian Athletics Championship held in Hong Kong.

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Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema visited the residence of the young athlete and honoured her for the remarkable achievement.

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Sehnoor is a resident of Khadial village in Dirba Assembly constituency. She developed a keen interest in sports from an early age and has brought laurels, not only to her region, but also to the entire nation through her performance.

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Cheema, while visiting the teenager and her family, shared detailed information about various facilities and support available to athletes under the Punjab Government.

He said that Sehnoor’s achievement at such a young age is a matter of pride for the entire nation.

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He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and the Punjab government’s sports-friendly policies, young boys and girls from rural areas are excelling in sports and making their mark at various levels.

Cheema expressed hope that Sehnoor would be representing India at the Olympics and other international events in the future, bringing further recognition to the region. He assured her that the government would extend every possible support for her training and preparation.

The Finance Minister further assured that any equipment, facilities, or financial assistance required for her future competitions would be provided.

Congratulating Sehnoor’s family, he said that it is an exceptional achievement for a village girl to bring laurels to the entire region.

He expressed that the Punjab government is committed to strengthening sports infrastructure by constructing a major stadium in every third village

Cheema mentioned that a modern stadium will soon be built in their village, which would help nurture more talented athletes.

He further added that a state-of-the-art indoor stadium is being constructed in Dirba town, where facilities will be available for eleven sports disciplines to be played simultaneously. Besides developing sports infrastructure, the government is also providing qualified coaches in various villages to encourage and train young athletes, he said.

The Finance Minister also congratulated Jaspreet Singh, Sehnoor’s coach, for recognising her potential and grooming her into an athlete of international calibre.

He said that as Sehnoor gears up for national and international events, the government is committed to extending every possible support to help her achieve greater success and make the country proud.

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