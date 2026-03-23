Punjab flags 'lack of coordination' before HC; 35 drives demolish 450 illegal structures in Mohali

As many as 35 demolition drives over the past six-and-a-half months led to demolition of around 450 unauthorised structures in different areas of Mohali, the Punjab Chief Secretary has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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In all, 193 violators had been identified and 17 FIRs had been registered against 59 violators.

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In his affidavit submitted to the high court, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha asserted: “In the last six and a half months', 35 demolitions drives have been undertaken by Regulatory Branch, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and around 450 unauthorized structures have been demolished in different areas of the district.”

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The affidavit added that demolition notices for 25 structures had also been issued in the area under New Chandigarh Master Plan. Besides this, GMADA and the Department of Local Bodies had been asked to take appropriate legal action within their respective jurisdictions.

The affidavit added there was “lack of coordination” to implement the conditions imposed by the Central Government while de-notifying land within Mohali district due to the involvement of number of departments.

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For addressing the issue, directions had been issued that each department to depute a nodal officer—including SDMs, police officials and engineers. They would ensure the requests/complaints were timely responded to. Fortnightly meetings would be held under GMADA to ensure coordinated action.

The affidavit clarified that land notified under the Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900, would be regulated by the Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation.

The de-listed and agricultural land outside local bodies’ jurisdiction would be regulated by GMADA for implementing conditions imposed by the Government of India while delisting the land. The Bench was assisted in the matter by senior advocate D S Patwalia and counsel Gauravjit S Patwalia.

The Chief Secretary added updation of revenue records within 24 hours was ordered and “the Department of Revenue has updated the revenue entries pertaining to the de-listed area.” Further, directions had been issued for demarcation of remaining “PLPA vs de-listed areas”.

The affidavit came just over a month after the High Court admonished GMADA for failing to present a “complete picture” on unauthorised constructions across Mohali district including Siswan village.