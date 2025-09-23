Punjab flood relief: Bajwa demands SDRF details; calls for clarity on disaster funds by Centre and state

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking year-wise details of the state disaster response funds (SDRF) and the truth regarding reports of discrepancies in the funds.

Advertisement

In a communication to the Finance Minister, Bajwa said there were glaring contradictions between the statements of the Prime Minister and those of the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Punjab regarding the availability of funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

He said while announcing a grant of Rs 1,600 crore, the Prime Minister categorically stated that nearly Rs 12,000 crore was available with the state government under accumulated SDRF balances from 2010 to 2025.

Advertisement

In stark contrast, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema have claimed that only Rs 1,582 crore was received, of which Rs 649 crore has been spent during the AAP government’s tenure.

The Chief Secretary has further suggested that the Rs 12,000 crore figure is “largely an accounting entry,” while the CAG report as of March 31, 2023, shows an SDRF balance of Rs 9,041.74 crore, inclusive of transfers and accrued interest.

Advertisement

The CLP leader said, "Such discrepancies cannot be brushed aside. With the Punjab Vidhan Sabha set to convene from September 26th–29th, 2025, to deliberate on flood relief and rehabilitation, clarity on the true position of SDRF funds is not just desirable—it is indispensable. The ability of the state to respond to the suffering of lakhs of flood-affected citizens hinges on these very resources."

He sought a comprehensive, verified report to be furnished from 2021–22 onwards, clearly showing: Year-wise receipts under both Central and state shares of the SDRF, including interest accrued on unspent balances; Year-wise expenditure reported by the state government.