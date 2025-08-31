Punjab flood situation worsens as rain continues in many districts

The Punjab flood situation worsened on Sunday with incessant rain lashing many districts and the Ghaggar and Beas rivers being in spate.

Advertisement

Even the Ravi, which four days back saw 14.11 lakh cusecs of water, has brought most of the water towards Ajnala in Amritsar, inundating many parts of the town and 15 villages. Officials say the situation will improve only once the water starts moving towards Pakistan.

Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal told The Tribune that most of his constituency, located along the international border with Pakistan, has witnessed severe destruction because of the floods. “The Centre should come to the aid of Punjab immediately,” he said.

Advertisement

Till date, 26 people have died in the devastating floods, including an employee of the irrigation department, who had fallen into the Ravi river last week while trying to open the flood gates at Madhopur barrage. More than 1,000 villages have been affected by the floods caused by the rivers being in spate and because of the controlled release of water from the dam reservoirs.

On Sunday morning, the water level in the Beas rose yet again because of the rain. The water level at Dhilwan (near flood-ravaged Sultanpur Lodhi) was recorded at 2.35 lakh cusecs. This happened because of the excess water release from Chakki.

Advertisement

Sources said the Ghaggar river is also in spate after excess water has started flowing in the river from the Markanda and Tangri rivers. Sources said the water level at Chika (Haryana), Khanauri (Sangrur) and Sardulgarh (Mansa) though “very high” is still below the danger mark.

However, the administration has sounded an alert in areas along the river and asked people to be ready for any eventuality.

In Hoshiarpur, the excess rain has led to water entering several villages.

Meanwhile, relief and rescue operations are continuing across all eight flood-affected districts of Gurdasapur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala.

Other than civil administration and police, Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force and BSF are involved in relief and rescue operations.