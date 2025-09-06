Punjab floods: AAP slams Union Minister Shivraj Chouhan over illegal mining claims, demands relief package

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Saturday slammed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for blaming illegal mining in rivers for flooding, saying the BJP leaders visit flood-hit areas for “photo-ops” instead of announcing financial aid for the state.

Accusing the BJP of discriminating against Punjab, the ruling AAP said the Union Minister did not announce “even a penny” in flood assistance despite the state government seeking payment of its “pending” Rs 60,000 crore with the Central Government.

Chouhan had visited flood-ravaged areas in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala on Thursday.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he would submit a detailed report on the Punjab flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He attributed the flooding partly to weakened embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers, compromised by illegal mining activities.

In a post on X he said, “When Atal ji was the Prime Minister and Parkash Singh Badal ji was the Chief Minister of Punjab, embankments (bandhs) along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers were strengthened and raised to protect crops from floods. But due to illegal mining, they have weakened, and water has entered the villages. Now, it is necessary to strengthen those structures so that Punjab can be saved from such tragedies in future.”

When asked about Chouhan’s statement, Arora, who is also the president of AAP’s Punjab unit, said, “It is shameful on his part that he blamed illegal mining. What allegation will he make for the floods in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana?”

Instead of holding hands of people at this time, they (BJP leaders) come to do politics, he said hitting out at Chouhan. “Chouhan ji got his photos clicked in knee-deep water but did not announce a single penny for Punjab or a relief package,” he said.

They are keeping “mum” over the state government’s demand for the release of “pending” Rs 60,000 crore, said Arora while speaking to reporters in Mohali.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had written to PM Modi to release Rs 60,000 crore of the state’s funds, which he claimed were “stuck” with the Centre, while highlighting that Punjab was grappling with one of the worst flood disasters in decades.

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said whenever a flood situation struck any state, be it Odisha or West Bengal, the Centre provided relief in three to four days.

“As many as 15 days have passed since Punjab faced floods, the prime minister has not uttered a word to stand by the people of the state. Whenever the country faced any problem, Punjab has been at the forefront. But the BJP is discriminating against Punjab,” alleged Cheema.