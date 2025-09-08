DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab floods: AAP seeks Rs 20,000 crore relief package ahead of PM Modi's visit

'Don't let Punjabis feel alienated after your visit,' appeals AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:45 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
A view of submerged houses due to continuous rain, in Jalandhar. ANI file
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a Rs 20,000 crore relief package for the flood-affected state during his visit on Tuesday.

While reiterating the Punjab government’s demand for the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending dues, Arora said that the state government and the people of Punjab will welcome the Prime Minister with all humility and folded hands—but they expect him to announce immediate relief for the flood-hit state.

“If you can send relief to Taliban in Afghanistan, why not to Punjab,” he asked.

Arora highlighted the widespread devastation, noting that standing crops across 4.3 lakh acres have been destroyed, 3.6 lakh livestock lost, and hundreds of homes either collapsed or severely damaged.

“The farmers have also suffered collateral damage as many of those whose fields are inundated will not be able to prepare it for the kharif crops because of silt and sand deposition. In coming days, as flood waters recede, there is danger of outbreak of diseases in both humans and animals. I sincerely hope the PM understands the pain of Punjabis and provides them relief,” said the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, Arora criticised Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent visit to Punjab, calling it “disaster tourism.”

“He posed for pictures, wading in knee-deep water. But strangely not a single dime of relief was announced for the state. Inter-ministerial central teams have also surveyed the damage firsthand,” he said, adding that in the past 25 days, BJP state leaders have issued lame statements but have failed to convey the destruction in Punjab to their party’s central leadership.

“I once again appeal to the PM to show benevolence towards Punjab, so that after you go, Punjabis should not feel alienated by you and talk of your benevolence for corporate houses, but doing nothing for Punjab,” he said.

