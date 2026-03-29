The long wait is over for Punjab as Air India announced it will operate two daily flights from Halwara Airport to Delhi starting mid-May. Bookings for the new service will open from the first week of April.

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Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh Bittu, made the announcement on Sunday.

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“It is a proud moment for Punjab. The flight bookings from Halwara Airport are set to begin in April, with the first flight expected between May 10-15.

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“Operations will start with a 180-seater A320 economy aircraft. Initially, there will be two daily flights between Delhi and Halwara — one in the morning and one in the afternoon — marking a major leap in connectivity for the region,” Bittu said.

Congratulating the people of Punjab, Bittu said the milestone will boost travel, trade, and economic growth across the state. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and continued commitment to strengthening infrastructure and empowering Punjab.

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“I also remain committed, as Union Minister, to continuously working towards Punjab’s growth and ensuring such transformative projects reach the people,” he added.

To commence operations, it is mandatory to start bookings 45 days in advance. The BJP leader noted that all necessary NOCs and permissions have been obtained, and the airport is set to commence operations in the coming days.