Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema confident of smooth wheat procurement

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, March 24
Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Thursday said they were making all preparations for wheat procurement starting next month.
“CM Bhagwant Mann has gone to New Delhi to meet the PM. He will take up the issue of Cash Credit Limit for wheat purchase. We have been making all arrangements and are confident that the farmers will not face any problem,” Cheema said when asked about the preparation for the wheat procurement.
About the financial health of the state, Cheema said the previous state governments had robbed the Punjab exchequer of crores.
“There are various examples where the work could have been done in Rs 300 crore, but the ministers spent Rs 600 crore, just to get their commission. We will expose these cases and put the state back on track by decreasing our expenses,” Cheema said.
He also met the locals and heard their grievances.
He said he had directed the Sangrur DC and SSP to ensure quick redressal of complaints.
