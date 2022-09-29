Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema: Opposition shirking responsibility

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 28

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday said the state government had provided Opposition parties with an opportunity to raise people’s issues by convening the Assembly session, but they were shirking responsibility.

“The Opposition parties are not coming forward for a debate that would have been beneficial for the state. Their failure to raise people’s issues proves they are not serious about Punjab,” he said during his visit to Gujran village in the district.