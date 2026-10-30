Punjab Former CM Channi’s support for brother sparks Bassi Pathana poll buzz

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s interaction with party leaders and workers at Khamanon has fuelled speculation over his brother, Dr Manohar Singh, contesting the 2027 Assembly poll from Bassi Pathana.

Channi has been reviewing preparations for the November 4 Congress rally in Sangrur, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. However, Dr Manohar Singh’s prominent presence at the meeting and Channi’s interaction with local leaders have lent a political significance to his latest visit.

Advertisement

Dr Manohar Singh, an aspirant for the Congress ticket from the reserved Bassi Pathana constituency, has intensified his grassroots mobilisation since Pargat Singh took over as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president. His recent activities include a booth-management training meeting and a rally at Khamanon, besides a rally at Bhari village and a roadshow in Chunni.

Advertisement

During the meeting, Channi assigned responsibilities to party leaders and workers to ensure maximum participation from the constituency in the Sangrur rally. Dr Manohar Singh assured him that preparations were underway and a large convoy of Congress workers would head to Sangrur.

The meeting is being seen as a possible indication of Channi’s support for his brother’s political ambitions. The Congress has not announced any candidates for the 2027 Assembly elections so far.

Advertisement

Dr Manohar Singh’s standing in the party remains a contentious issue. Former Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring and former Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, along with the district Congress president, had maintained that he was not a Congress member. They had claimed that he was expelled for anti-party activities after he fielded candidates against party nominees in the municipal elections.

Talking to mediapersons, Channi said the Congress would launch an extensive election campaign after Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally. He urged local leaders and office-bearers to work collectively to make the gathering a success.