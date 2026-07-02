DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Former MLA Loomba joins AAP

Punjab: Former MLA Loomba joins AAP

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Sangrur, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann hands over an SIR enumeration form to a BLO in Sangrur on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) leader Karan Singh DTO and his wife — former MLA Varinder Kaur Loomba — joined state’s ruling AAP in Patran on Wednesday.

Advertisement

They joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Advertisement

This comes a month after former Punjab minister and senior SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Surjit Singh Rakhra joined AAP.

Advertisement

Mann had reached the Patran function after launching his government’s flagship Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana in Dhuri, the CM’s Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister used the occasion to debunk the controversy surrounding a video in which he was allegedly seen disrespecting the Gurus. Mann reiterated that an impersonator was used for this heinous act.

Advertisement

He said huge gatherings at party events and the joining of leaders from the other parties proved that people rejected the controversy hatched against him.

He said the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP had “collectively planned to discredit him” but failed badly.

The induction of DTO and his wife is being viewed as the second major political gain for AAP in the region after Rakhra, who enjoys considerable influence in the area, joined the ruling party.

Sources said Rakhra played a key role in persuading DTO to join AAP.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts