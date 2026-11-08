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Home / Punjab / Punjab fugitive gangster Afridi, wanted in 35 cases, brought back from Ethiopia after 10-month manhunt

Punjab fugitive gangster Afridi, wanted in 35 cases, brought back from Ethiopia after 10-month manhunt

Key Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang kingpin brought back under Operation SHAHID; five of the 35 cases against him relate to murders, including that of an AAP sarpanch

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:51 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Gangster Gurwinder alias Afridi with AGTF officials at the IGI Airport in New Delhi after his deportation from Ethiopia. Image credit: Video grab via X@DGPPunjabPolice
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Punjab Police on Sunday brought back Gurwinder alias Afridi, a key kingpin of the Doni Bal-Prabh Dassuwal gang, following his deportation from Ethiopia after a 10-month international manhunt under Operation SHAHID.

Wanted in 35 cases, including the murders of AAP leaders and rival gangsters, he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi early this morning.

Police sources said this was the first time the Punjab Police had secured the deportation of a fugitive from an African country.

Announcing the operation, DGP Gaurav Yadav said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, had carried it out in coordination with the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) of Counter Intelligence, Punjab, with the support of central agencies.

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The Punjab Government had announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Of the 35 cases against Afridi, five are sensational murder cases registered in Punjab. These include the murder of AAP sarpanch Rajwinder alias Raj Talwandi in October 2024 and that of 12-year-old Gursewak Singh in March 2025.

He is also wanted in the murder of Vicky Chugh in March 2025, Jaswant Singh in May 2025 and Congress block president Gurmel Singh in September 2025.

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Police investigations revealed that Afridi was allegedly directing targeted killings, extortion-related firing incidents and organised criminal activities in Punjab from abroad, the DGP said.

The operation involved sustained intelligence gathering, surveillance and tracking across several countries in Asia, South America and Africa, in close coordination with national and international agencies.

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