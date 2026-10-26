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Home / Punjab / Punjab gangster Amritpal Bath detained in Canada, extradition process underway

Punjab gangster Amritpal Bath detained in Canada, extradition process underway

Amritpal Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, 33, a resident of Mianpur village in Tarn Taran district, is facing nearly 20 criminal cases

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:02 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Surendra Lamba, SSP, Tarn Taran, confirmed his detention and said the Punjab Police had initiated the documentation process to bring him back to India. iStock photo
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Amritpal Singh, alias Harpreet Singh, a Category A gangster wanted by the Punjab Police in nearly 20 criminal cases in the state, has been detained by Canadian police.

Surendra Lamba, SSP, Tarn Taran, confirmed his detention and said the Punjab Police had initiated the documentation process to bring him back to India.

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He said a Red Corner Notice had already been issued against Amritpal with the assistance of central agencies, which led to his arrest.

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Lamba said Canadian authorities had handed him over to their central agencies for further proceedings. The state police are coordinating with central agencies to expedite the extradition process and bring him to India to face trial, he added.

Amritpal, 33, a resident of Mianpur village in Tarn Taran district, is facing nearly 20 criminal cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, and offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

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He is allegedly the mastermind behind the January 2024 murder of Avan Kumar, alias Sonu Cheema, a village sarpanch. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender and is suspected to have fled abroad illegally. He is also suspected of having links with the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), with his associates allegedly providing logistical support.

Lamba said Amritpal's detention in Canada was a significant step in the Punjab Police's campaign against gangsters operating from abroad and allegedly directing criminal activities in the state.

The police are now working to complete the legal formalities required for his extradition to India, he added.

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