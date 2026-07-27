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Home / Punjab / Punjab gangster deported from Indonesia, sent to 8-day police remand

Punjab gangster deported from Indonesia, sent to 8-day police remand

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 07:55 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police on Monday produced deported gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Arjan Manga village here, before a court at Baba Bakala after bringing him back from Indonesia. The court remanded him to eight days police custody for further interrogation.

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The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), with assistance from central agencies, secured his return to India under Operation Nomad Hunt.

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Billa had been absconding for several months and was wanted in more than a dozen criminal cases, including four murder cases, attempt to murder, extortion, offences under the Arms Act and organised crime-related charges.

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Police said he was arrested on July 20 at the Jakarta International Airport on the basis of an Interpol Red Corner Notice. After completion of legal formalities in Indonesia, he was flown to Mumbai and subsequently brought to Punjab on transit remand.

Investigators have also found that the accused allegedly obtained a passport using forged documents linked to an address in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

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The police have been identifying the gang members based in Delhi and UP for preparing his forged passport.

Using that passport, he is suspected to have fled India in early 2025. During his period abroad, he allegedly changed hideouts in several nations before landing in Indonesia where he was arrested.

Senior officers said the custodial interrogation would focus on his gang’s network. Police are also examining his alleged links to various criminal incidents in Punjab, including the firing incident at Homeland Heights Society in Amritsar.

The Punjab Government had earlier announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to Billa’s arrest.

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