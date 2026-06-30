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Home / Punjab / Punjab gangster Goru Bacha held in Sirsa with illegal weapon; police probe motive

Punjab gangster Goru Bacha held in Sirsa with illegal weapon; police probe motive

Preliminary investigation suggests that Goru Bacha operates his own gang and is not currently linked to any other criminal outfit

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:07 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Gangster Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha. File Photo
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The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Sirsa police has arrested a gangster from Punjab and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. Police suspect the accused had come to Sirsa to carry out a criminal activity but was caught before he could execute his plan.

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The accused has been identified as Gaurav Sharma alias Goru Bacha, a resident of Ludhiana. According to the police, he had been on the run for a long time and frequently changed his location to avoid being arrested.

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Police said they received a tip-off about his presence in Sirsa and launched an operation. He was arrested near a petrol pump close to the Sirsa grain market on Monday night.

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Investigators said no direct link between the accused and any criminal case registered in Sirsa has emerged so far. However, he is being questioned to find out the purpose of his visit to the city, whether he had any local contacts or if he was planning any criminal activity.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Gaurav operates his own gang and is not currently linked to any other criminal outfit.

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The Sirsa police have informed the Punjab Police about the arrest. Further interrogation is under way to establish the accused’s criminal network and the motive behind his visit to Sirsa.

Police are likely to reveal more details about the case during a press conference on Tuesday.

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