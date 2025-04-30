DT
Punjab: Gangster shot dead near Golden Temple

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Apr 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Gangster-turned-social worker Ravneet Singh, alias Sonu Mota, was shot dead in the narrow lanes of Kathian Wala Bazaar near the Golden Temple on Tuesday evening.

The incident, took place in the market behind the Akal Takht. According to the police, assailants led by gangster Abhiraj Singh, alias Abhi Pehalwan, intercepted Sonu Mota while he was headed toward Gurdwara Guru Ka Mahal. He was accompanied by an associate.

The attackers had been reportedly tracking the movement of Sonu for the past several days. As Sonu entered the busy bazaar area, the assailants intercepted him by blocking his way with scooters.

Abhi Pehalwan pulled out a pistol and opened fire on Sonu who collapsed after being hit by five bullets. Sonu’s associate attempted to retaliate, but the assailants managed to flee. Shopkeepers informed the police about the incident. By the time an ambulance reached the spot, Sonu had already died.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-1) Vishaljit Singh said the key suspect was Abhiraj Singh. He said a case had been registered and raids were being conducted to apprehend all suspects. “The key suspect has been identified and we are actively pursuing leads. All involved individuals will be arrested soon,” said the ADCP.

Sonu had multiple criminal cases registered against him.

