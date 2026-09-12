DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab gets 1,051 MW less power than Central pool allocation: Sond

Punjab gets 1,051 MW less power than Central pool allocation: Sond

Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond blames Centre for shortfall, says Pachhwara mine has ensured adequate coal for state-run plants

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Power and PWD Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond addresses the media on the state’s power situation in Chandigarh on Saturday. Image credit/Instagram @tarunpreetsond
Advertisement

As Punjab grapples with acute power outages, with residents and industries in Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amritsar and Jalandhar complaining of prolonged cuts, Power and Public Works Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, on Saturday, blamed the Centre, saying the state was receiving 1,051 MW less than its entitled share from the Central Power Pool.

Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply to Punjab’s agriculture sector, Sond said, “Punjab is an agrarian state and adequate and uninterrupted power supply is essential for our farmers and the state’s economy. The Centre should immediately provide Punjab its due share from the Central Power Pool.”

Advertisement

The minister said he had also urged the Union Power Minister, through a written communication, to immediately ensure that Punjab received its full and rightful share from the Central Power Pool.

Advertisement

Refuting allegations of a coal shortage, Sond said there was no shortage of coal at thermal power plants owned by the Punjab Government.

“Punjab has already operationalised the Pachhwara coal mine, ensuring adequate availability of coal for the state’s own power generation facilities,” he said.

Advertisement

“Punjab has started operations at its Pachhwara coal mine and we now have sufficient coal available. The issue is with the supply of coal to the private thermal power plants, for which Coal India is responsible,” Sond said.

He said the private thermal power plants at Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura were facing issues related to coal supply, which, he said, was to be ensured by Coal India.

Sond said Punjab had 10 thermal power generating units, including four each at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar and two at Goindwal Sahib. The Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura thermal power plants are operated by private companies.

“The technical fault in one of the units has been resolved by our PSPCL officials. Our government and PSPCL are closely monitoring the power situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure reliable electricity supply. Efforts are underway to restore the remaining units of the private thermal power plants at the earliest,” he said.

PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Basant Garg and Director (Generation) Er Punerdeep Singh Brar were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts