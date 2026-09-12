Punjab gets 1,051 MW less power than Central pool allocation: Sond

As Punjab grapples with acute power outages, with residents and industries in Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amritsar and Jalandhar complaining of prolonged cuts, Power and Public Works Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, on Saturday, blamed the Centre, saying the state was receiving 1,051 MW less than its entitled share from the Central Power Pool.

Highlighting the importance of uninterrupted electricity supply to Punjab’s agriculture sector, Sond said, “Punjab is an agrarian state and adequate and uninterrupted power supply is essential for our farmers and the state’s economy. The Centre should immediately provide Punjab its due share from the Central Power Pool.”

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The minister said he had also urged the Union Power Minister, through a written communication, to immediately ensure that Punjab received its full and rightful share from the Central Power Pool.

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Refuting allegations of a coal shortage, Sond said there was no shortage of coal at thermal power plants owned by the Punjab Government.

“Punjab has already operationalised the Pachhwara coal mine, ensuring adequate availability of coal for the state’s own power generation facilities,” he said.

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“Punjab has started operations at its Pachhwara coal mine and we now have sufficient coal available. The issue is with the supply of coal to the private thermal power plants, for which Coal India is responsible,” Sond said.

He said the private thermal power plants at Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura were facing issues related to coal supply, which, he said, was to be ensured by Coal India.

Sond said Punjab had 10 thermal power generating units, including four each at Lehra Mohabbat and Ropar and two at Goindwal Sahib. The Talwandi Sabo and Rajpura thermal power plants are operated by private companies.

“The technical fault in one of the units has been resolved by our PSPCL officials. Our government and PSPCL are closely monitoring the power situation and taking all necessary measures to ensure reliable electricity supply. Efforts are underway to restore the remaining units of the private thermal power plants at the earliest,” he said.

PSPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Dr Basant Garg and Director (Generation) Er Punerdeep Singh Brar were also present on the occasion.