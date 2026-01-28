Punjab gets Centre’s nod for railway projects in Doraha, Dhuri

In a significant boost to infrastructure and road safety in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu today announced the approval of railway over bridges (ROBs) at Doraha and Dhuri — two longstanding projects that have been mired political debates.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bittu shared the news, stating: "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Punjab! The approval of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) at Doraha and Dhuri marks a milestone in our infrastructure journey. These projects will do more than just connect roads; they will accelerate the pace of Punjab’s economic prosperity."

Advertisement

The approvals come after years of back-and-forth between the Centre, Punjab government and local leaders over funding, no objection certificates (NOCs) and credit claims.

Advertisement

Doraha ROB (Level Crossing 164A, between Doraha and Sahnewal on the Ambala-Ludhiana section): Estimated to cost approximately Rs 70 crore, this project is fully funded by the Railways. It aims to eliminate a high-traffic level crossing that has caused severe congestion and safety hazards for over a decade, with traffic volume (TVU) exceeding 6 lakh.

Dhuri ROB (near the non-level crossing area, likely adjoining LC 62A): The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) has been approved at a cost of around Rs 54 crore. This overbridge addresses frequent closures that split the town and lead to long commuter waits, often up to 3-4 hours.

Advertisement