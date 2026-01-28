DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab gets Centre’s nod for railway projects in Doraha, Dhuri

Punjab gets Centre’s nod for railway projects in Doraha, Dhuri

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu says its a milestone in the state's infrastructure journey

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only.
Advertisement

In a significant boost to infrastructure and road safety in Punjab, Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu today announced the approval of railway over bridges (ROBs) at Doraha and Dhuri — two longstanding projects that have been mired political debates.

Advertisement

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bittu shared the news, stating: "Heartiest congratulations to the people of Punjab! The approval of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) at Doraha and Dhuri marks a milestone in our infrastructure journey. These projects will do more than just connect roads; they will accelerate the pace of Punjab’s economic prosperity."

Advertisement

The approvals come after years of back-and-forth between the Centre, Punjab government and local leaders over funding, no objection certificates (NOCs) and credit claims.

Advertisement

Doraha ROB (Level Crossing 164A, between Doraha and Sahnewal on the Ambala-Ludhiana section): Estimated to cost approximately Rs 70 crore, this project is fully funded by the Railways. It aims to eliminate a high-traffic level crossing that has caused severe congestion and safety hazards for over a decade, with traffic volume (TVU) exceeding 6 lakh.

Dhuri ROB (near the non-level crossing area, likely adjoining LC 62A): The General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) has been approved at a cost of around Rs 54 crore. This overbridge addresses frequent closures that split the town and lead to long commuter waits, often up to 3-4 hours.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts