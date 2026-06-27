Punjab gets first bio-fertiliser laboratory

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian inaugurated the state’s first bio-fertiliser quality control laboratory in Bathinda on Friday. He also laid the foundation stone of the seed testing lab at the Kheti Bhawan here.

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He said the bio-fertiliser quality control laboratory would ensure the quality standards of bio-fertilisers. This would provide farmers with reliable and quality agricultural inputs.

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“The laboratory can test at least 1,000 samples every year. It holds great significance in the times when usage of chemicals has increased in agriculture and farmers are slowly shifting to bio-fertilisers,” he added.

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Dr Gurjit Singh Brar, Director, Agriculture, Punjab, said both projects would strengthen the technical capabilities of the agriculture department and play an important role in meeting the needs of farmers in a timely manner.