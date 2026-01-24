Punjab gets over double normal rain; Haryana deficit turns surplus as cold wave sweeps region

With north-west India witnessing intermittent showers over the past 48 hours, Punjab has recorded more than double the rain in January so far compared to the normal for this period, while monthly rain in Haryana, which was deficient till Friday, have now turned noticeably surplus.

Day and night temperatures in both the states, which were several degrees above normal earlier, dipped below normal as a result of rain as well as widespread snow in the neighbouring mountains.

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places in both the states. Cold day conditions were observed at isolated places and cold wave to severe cold wave conditions were observed at many places, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

From January 1 till the morning of January 24, Punjab received 27.2 mm rain against the long period average of 13.4 mm for this period, accounting for a surplus of 103 per cent, data compiled by the IMD showed.

During this period, Gurdaspur was the wettest district in the state, recording 89.6 mm rain, followed by Pathankot with 67.1 mm and SBS Nagar with 56.1 mm. Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Patiala and Ropar are other districts that received heavy rain.

Though all districts in Punjab received varying amounts of rain over the past two days, a few areas in the south-western part of the state are still facing a rain deficit. These include Ferozepur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar and Bathinda districts.

In Haryana, monthly rain has been 15.2 mm so far against the long period average of 10.2 mm, marking a surplus of 49 per cent. Till Friday, the state was facing a deficit of 33 per cent.

With 42.1 mm rain, Kurukshetra has been the wettest district in Haryana this month, followed by Yamunagar with 25.1 mm and Karnal with 24.2 mm. On the other hand, rain in Sirsa, Nuh, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat districts have been below the long period average.

Minimum temperatures in Punjab during the past 24 hours ranged between 0.8 degrees Celsius at Bathinda to 5 degrees Celsius at Anandpur Sahib, which were below normal by up to 4.8 degrees. In Haryana, these were between 1.6 degrees Celsius at Hisar to 9.5 degrees Celsius at Faridabad which were below normal by up to 5.4 degrees.

Maximum temperatures in Punjab were between 11.4 degrees Celsius at Thein Dam to 20.2 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana, remaining below normal by up to 5.4 degrees. In Haryana, maximum temperatures ranged between 12.8 degrees Celsius at Ambala and 19 degrees Celsius at Bhiwani, below normal by up to 5.8 degrees.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain at many places on January 27 and at isolated places on January 24, 26 and 28 in Punjab and Haryana.

No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next two days; however, these may rise by 4-6 degrees in subsequent two days and then fall by 3-5 degrees thereafter.

Dense fog along with cold conditions, thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely at some places in the coming days.