Punjab given a raw deal in Union Budget: Bhagwant Mann

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, February 1

The Centre has sought a revenge from the Punjabis for the farm agitation by ignoring the minimum support price (MSP) of crops in the Union Budget, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today.

He slammed the Central Government for presenting an anti-Punjab, anti-people, anti-farmers and a directionless Union Budget.

“The government has not even made a mention of the issue and farmers once again have been left to fend for themselves,” CM Mann said. “Punjab, in fact, was missing from the country’s Budget and we know this is being done intentionally,” he said.

The Punjab Government, in its pre-Budget communication to the Centre, had sought Rs 1,500 per acre as compensation for farmers to help them for the stubble management and not burn their crop residue, he said.

“The Centre is irritated with the mention of the word MSP. Earlier, the same government had said that farmers’ income would double by 2023 and go higher in 2024. Look at the Budget. Where has it been done? In fact, Punjab did not figure anywhere in the speech of the Finance Minister,” he said.

The CM said the state had also sought that the wire on the international border be shifted from its current location of about 2 km to 3 km to about within 200 metres of the border. This would give farmers easier access to their land, the CM added.

He slammed the Centre for not including the state’s tableau in the Republic Day Parade held this year.

CM Mann said, “Ours is a border state. We demanded Rs 1,000 crore for the modernisation of the facilities for the BSF, particularly anti-drone systems. The state police need a matching upgrade. Besides, Vande Bharat trains from Amritsar and Bathinda, Punjab was also seeking special trains for religious tourism connecting all five Takhts.”

“Our MPs will raise the genuine demands in the Rajya Sabha and ask for our rightful share from the Centre. We will remind the Centre that we provide food to the country. We ushered in the Green Revolution that ended starvation. You cannot ignore us,” he said.

Punjab, in fact, is missing from the Budget and we know this is being done intentionally. We ushered in the Green Revolution that ended starvation. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister We sought Rs 1,000 crore for development of border areas and Rs 2,500 crore industrial package. The Centre has not fulfilled our demands. —Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister We produce crops like paddy to ensure food security, which resulted in the decline of the groundwater level. The Centre should have given aid to state. —Vikramjit Singh Sahney, MP There is nothing for farmers in this Budget. There is no legal guarantee on the MSP. Farmers are feeling betrayed. — Partap Singh Bajwa, lop It’s unfortunate that the government has not done anything to incentivise the industry in Punjab. — Sukhbir Badal, sad chief The Centre has made an effort to fulfil the aspirations of every section of society, including villages, farmers and the youth. — Ashwani Sharma, BJP state chief

