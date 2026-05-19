icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab gives fresh chance to parents in rejected Right to Education admission cases

Punjab gives fresh chance to parents in rejected Right to Education admission cases

State-level panel constituted to review applications declared ineligible under 25 per cent reserved quota in private schools

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:07 AM May 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The quota is meant for children belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups and backward classes under provisions of the RTE Act. File Photo
Advertisement

The Punjab Department of School Education has constituted a state-level committee to review applications rejected under Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and has given parents and guardians another opportunity to present their cases for reconsideration.

Advertisement

In a public notice issued on Monday, the department said that several applications submitted online for admission to recognised unaided private schools under the 25 per cent reserved quota for the 2026-27 academic session had been rejected or declared ineligible during scrutiny by District Education Officers (Elementary).

Advertisement

The quota is meant for children belonging to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups and backward classes under provisions of the RTE Act.

Advertisement

The department said that the scrutiny process had been conducted in accordance with guidelines issued by the School Education Department. However, following the principles of natural justice, the government has decided to provide another opportunity to affected applicants.

Advertisement

The state-level committee would examine documents submitted by parents and guardians and verify claims before taking a final decision in disputed cases.

As per the notice, parents or guardians of candidates declared ineligible have been directed to appear before the committee between May 19 and May 21 during office hours with all original documents related to their applications.

The hearings and verification process would be conducted at the office of the Director, School Education (Elementary), Punjab, on the sixth floor of Vidhya Bhawan, Phase 8, Mohali.

The department said that the exercise was being undertaken in the larger public interest to ensure that admissions are finalised within the prescribed timeline.

It clarified that no further opportunity or extension would be granted after the specified dates and that the committee’s decision would be final.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts