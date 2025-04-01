DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Glass shield around Dr Ambedkar’s statue defaced

Punjab: Glass shield around Dr Ambedkar’s statue defaced

Tension gripped Phillaur on Monday after supporters of the banned terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), defaced the glass shield installed around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Nangal village. After finding pro-Khalistan slogans spray-painted on the glass shield...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:27 AM Apr 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The defaced glass shield around Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in Phillaur.
Advertisement

Tension gripped Phillaur on Monday after supporters of the banned terror outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), defaced the glass shield installed around the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Nangal village.

After finding pro-Khalistan slogans spray-painted on the glass shield in the wee hours, Sarpanch Khushi Ram reported the matter to the police. Phillaur DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said heavy police force had been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Claiming responsibility for the act, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun called for removal of Dr Ambedkar’s statues in Punjab ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14. He accused Dr Ambedkar of constitutionally categorising Sikhs as Hindus under Article 25(b).

Advertisement

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary has urged the public to maintain communal harmony and not be provoked by divisive elements. Calling him a “fraud”, the MLA said, “Pannun does not represent the Sikh community.”

The DSP said they were monitoring the situation closely and an FIR had been registered against Pannun along with unidentified persons under Section 299 of the BNS.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper