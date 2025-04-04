Punjab Governer launches 'padyatra' against drug abuse from Dera Baba Nanak

With an aim to spreading awareness against the peril of drugs and bringing every organisation working in this direction on a common platform, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria today launched a six-day ‘padyatra’ from Kartarpur Corridor here on Thursday.

“No government can eradicate the menace of drugs plaguing the border state until every section of society joins hands with the government and the police for the cause,” he said, urging people to make it a “jan andolan” (public movement) to save society, especially the youth, from the hazards of drugs.

Hundreds of children from various schools participated in the yatra that culminated at St Francis Convent School after passing through various streets and bazaars of the border town.

“Though there has been a drug problem in every part of the country, Punjab has attained the notoriety of being the number one. The government and the police force cannot alone end it, and people have to come forward and join the cause,” he said, urging educationists, religious heads, intellectuals, etc., to take the initiative.

He appreciated the Punjab Government for its recent campaign against drugs and added that "our aim should be to save our youth". He said the police should also catch the big fish involved in the illegal trade. The Centre has also been working since 2020 to make the country drug free. He stressed young girls and children were getting hooked to the deadly scourge.

He said during his previous visits to the border village he observed that drug smuggling from Pakistan via drones remained a formidable challenge. Terming it a big conspiracy by Pakistan, he said the neighboring nation was trying to weaken our young generation by unleashing a narco-terror war against us.

Speaking to The Tribune over the issue, Kataria said the Centre had provided 23 more anti-drone system to the BSF while the Punjab Government had also allocated funds for the same. He added that every one, including the Army, BSF and people, was making efforts in this direction, but it had failed to bring about the desired results.

“In my opinion, every person has to contribute his bit to this common cause and the Punjab Government alone cannot end the menace. Many organisations and NGOs have been making efforts in the past, but by launching this 'padyatra', I wanted to bring all of them on a common platform. We would hopefully succeed in it soon,” he said.

The Governor also held meetings with village defense committees at Kartarpur Corridor, Pul Kanjri in Attari and Punjab State War Heroes' Memorial and Museum.

The six-day padyatra will continue tomorrow at Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur and culminate at Jallianwala Bagh on April 8.