DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab government announces school timings for new academic session from tomorrow

Punjab government announces school timings for new academic session from tomorrow

All government, semi-government and aided schools across the state will be operational from 8am to 2pm
article_Author
.
Updated At : 09:30 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

As the new academic session in all the schools will begin from April 1, the Punjab Government today announced that all government, semi-government and aided schools across the state will be operational from 8am to 2pm.

Sharing this information today, Amaninder Kaur Brar, Director, SCERT, Punjab, said a letter has already been issued in this regard directing all the District Education Officers to ensure compliance of the new timings in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools in the state.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper