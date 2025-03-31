Punjab government announces school timings for new academic session from tomorrow

As the new academic session in all the schools will begin from April 1, the Punjab Government today announced that all government, semi-government and aided schools across the state will be operational from 8am to 2pm.

Sharing this information today, Amaninder Kaur Brar, Director, SCERT, Punjab, said a letter has already been issued in this regard directing all the District Education Officers to ensure compliance of the new timings in all primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools in the state.