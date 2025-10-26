The Punjab Government has banned the sale of 112 “substandard” drugs in the state following a list of such items issued by the Central Government. This follows recent instances of consumption of certain medicines leading to fatalities.

The Punjab Government has imposed a strict ban on the sale of substandard medicines. Following a report from the CDSCO declaring these drugs to be of poor quality, the Health Department has ordered their immediate removal from the market. Citizens are advised to avoid using any… pic.twitter.com/L4ziRSxIdl — Dr Balbir Singh (@AAPbalbir) October 26, 2025

“These drugs have been declared as substandard drugs by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The Health Department, Punjab, has completely banned the sale of these medicines,” Health minister Balbir Singh said in a social media post on Sunday.

“Please do not use any of the medications listed above. If any of these medicines are being sold in any medicine shop, then immediately inform the Health Department. Your health is the priority of the Punjab Government,” he said.

The list contains details of the product, batch number, manufacturing date, company producing the item and the test results leading to the ban.

Apart from medicines, some energy drinks and oral rehydration solutions are under the government scanner over adverse health reports.