DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Government bans sale of 112 ‘substandard’ drugs; see full list

Punjab Government bans sale of 112 ‘substandard’ drugs; see full list

Energy drinks and oral rehydration solutions are also under government scanner over adverse health reports

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:03 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. FIle
Advertisement

The Punjab Government has banned the sale of 112 “substandard” drugs in the state following a list of such items issued by the Central Government. This follows recent instances of consumption of certain medicines leading to fatalities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These drugs have been declared as substandard drugs by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). The Health Department, Punjab, has completely banned the sale of these medicines,” Health minister Balbir Singh said in a social media post on Sunday.

Advertisement

68fe4b078abc1 Med1

68fe4b3e2627c Med68fe4b70186d5 Med68fe4b8889363 Med68fe4ba6ae9e3 Med

Advertisement

“Please do not use any of the medications listed above. If any of these medicines are being sold in any medicine shop, then immediately inform the Health Department. Your health is the priority of the Punjab Government,” he said.

The list contains details of the product, batch number, manufacturing date, company producing the item and the test results leading to the ban.

Apart from medicines, some energy drinks and oral rehydration solutions are under the government scanner over adverse health reports.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts