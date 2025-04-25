DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Government bans sale of energy drinks near schools to safeguard children's health

These beverages often contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants like guarana, taurine, ginseng, inositol and B-vitamins, which can adversely impact children’s physical and mental health
article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:20 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
To protect the health and wellbeing of schoolchildren, the Punjab Government has imposed a ban on the sale of energy drinks to minors.

As per the official letter, issued by Dilraj Singh, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) commissioner, under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the sale of energy drinks is banned in school canteens, tuck shops and commercial establishments located within 100 m of school premises in rural areas and 50 m in urban areas. The prohibition will remain in effect for one year.

This move follows concerns that several Food Business Operators (FBOs) were selling energy drinks to children, despite product labels clearly stating they are "not recommended for children”. These beverages often contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants like guarana, taurine, ginseng, inositol and B-vitamins, which can adversely impact children’s physical and mental health.

The prohibition order (No Food (Pb)/2025/516) also aligns with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which sets strict limits on caffeine levels in beverages and mandates clear labelling, including a warning not to exceed 500 ml per day.

The Commissioner, FDA, Punjab, has circulated the directive to all key authorities, instructing them to enforce the order strictly and take lawful action against violators.

The district education officers have also further issued instruction to all school heads to implement the orders and keep a check on the sale of these energy drinks near the schools.

