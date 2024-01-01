Punjab Government buys private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib

Chandigarh, January 1
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the state government has bought a 540 megawatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.
“It is for the first time that a private power plant is being bought by the government,” Mann said at a news conference here.
“We have purchased it for Rs 1,080 crore, which works out to a cost of Rs 2 crore per megawatt,” Mann said.
Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in July last year filed a bid to take over the 540 MegaWatt private thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib.
The 540 MW thermal power plant is an independent power plant and is spread over 1,100 acres of land at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran.
