 Punjab government comes out with policy to engage social media influencers : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Punjab government comes out with policy to engage social media influencers

Punjab government comes out with policy to engage social media influencers

Policy aimed at roping in social media influencers to ‘harness their potential to narrate rich stories of Punjab’s culture, heritage, and governance initiatives to audiences across India’

Punjab government comes out with policy to engage social media influencers

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, October 21

The AAP government in the state on Saturday came out with a ‘Punjab Influencer Empowerment Policy, 2023’, aimed at roping in social media influencers to “harness their potential to narrate rich stories of Punjab’s culture, heritage, and governance initiatives to audiences across India”.

This policy is envisioned to amplify the state’s diverse cultural, heritage, and governance narratives through collaborative partnerships with social media influencers, an official statement said.

The policy delineated influencers into five categories based on the number of subscribers.

Under the category ‘A’, there will be a maximum compensation of Rs 8 lakh per campaign for an influencer having more than one million subscribers base. For an influencer having subscribers between five lakh to one million under category ‘B’, the compensation amount is Rs 5 lakh.

In other categories ‘C’ (1 lakh to 5 lakh subscribers), ‘D’ (50,000 to one lakh) and ‘D’ (10,000 to 50,000), the maximum compensation amount will be Rs 3 lakh.

“In a digital era where influencers significantly shape public perceptions and narratives, this policy aims to harness their potential to narrate the varied and rich stories of Punjab’s culture, heritage, and governance initiatives to audiences across India,” the statement said.

The Punjab government extends a warm invitation to influencers across various digital platforms to be a part of this unique initiative, it said.

“Through this policy, influencers and the government will collaboratively ensure that the tales of Punjab’s progress, its lush culture, and the heart-warming stories of its people are celebrated and shared across India. Along with positive outreach, it also aims to contribute to the collective fight against fake and manipulated news,” it added.

The statement said the policy invites participation from influencers who have a robust and active presence on major social media platforms, ensuring a wide reach and impactful dissemination of information.

Influencers should adhere to maintaining a positive and lawful digital image, with no criminal records or engagement in activities against state and national interests, it said.

“The policy outlines a structured compensation model, offering influencers remuneration based on the reach and impact of their content.

“Different categories of influencers will have varied earning potentials, details of which are outlined comprehensively in the policy document, ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation,” it said.

Influencers, while crafting and sharing content, are expected to abide by ethical guidelines that ensure respect towards privacy, cultural, social, and religious norms, and adherence to relevant advertising and data protection laws, the statement read.

The Punjab government assures a transparent, supportive, and mutually beneficial collaboration, offering influencers a platform to amplify their reach while ensuring that the state’s achievements and policies are communicated effectively to the public, it added.

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

2
World

Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles

3
Chandigarh

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

4
India

Lid off two international multi-crore cyber scams

5
India

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

6
Punjab

Punjab Assembly meet: Heated exchange between CM Bhagwant Mann, Partap Singh Bajwa over illegal drug trade

7
Punjab

Punjab leaders Raj Kumar Verka, Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Kangar back in Congress after quitting BJP

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

9
India

ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme

10
Punjab

Meet Hayer: Punjab Government got 2,111 requests for excavation in nine months

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

Israel-Hams conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes

Egypt holds peace summit, Arab leaders blast Israeli siege o...

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial

Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates

Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics

PML-N supremo addresses mammoth rally of party workers at Mi...


Cities

View All

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Farmers stage dharna over basmati price crash

Preparations of electoral rolls for SGPC poll begin today

Ex-CEC Dr MS Gill's ashes immersed in river Beas at Sri Goindwal Sahib

Strontium isotope analysis adds new chapter to history

Residents demand congestion tax to curb roadside parking

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for ~35L bank guarantee scam

Probe indicts 3 CITCO officials for Rs 35L bank guarantee scam

Cracker of a deal? 1.8K apply for 96 licences in Chandigarh

Sunday car bazaar in Mani Majra no weekly affair

Semiconductor centre to be co-located with Mohali Semi-Conductor Laboratory

Canada suspends consular services in Chandigarh, applicants at loss

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn ‘very poor’; Centre invokes measures under GRAP ‘Stage II’

Delhi-NCR air quality likely to turn 'very poor'; Centre invokes measures under GRAP 'Stage II'

Swiss woman murdered in west Delhi, accused arrested

Implement timeline for shifting to cleaner buses: CAQM to states

Delhi excise policy case accused alleges third-degree torture, High Court seeks ED's stand on his arrest

Stubble-burning: NGT issues notice to Punjab Chief Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Bank security guard watched film in theatre after killing parents, brother

Jalandhar: Broken walls of 3 government primary schools yet to be repaired

Shifting of 162 Jalandhar teachers to Schools of Eminence sparks outrage

3 held for salon owner’s murder in Nawanshahr, 2 absconding

4 get RI in two-year-old heroin smuggling case

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

A first: Scrap to produce steel sans pollution at Tata unit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Tata Steel plant in Ludhiana

Man posing as food delivery firm employee dupes 65 eatery owners

Two get 10-yr jail in drug case

Rs 9 lakh loot case cracked

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim’s wife

Police crack Patiala murder case; accused was in relation with victim's wife

Patiala: Road contractor fined for violating DC order

31 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district, count rises to 593

Patiala: Devised to curb farm fires, chatbot gets 300 calls daily

Navjot Singh Sidhu turns 60, offers prayers at Kali Devi Temple, Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara in Patiala