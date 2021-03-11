Punjab government declares entire state ‘Controlled Area’ after swine samples test positive for African swine fever in Patiala, strict curbs enforced in ‘Epicentres’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Punjab Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Friday informed that the state has been declared as ‘Controlled Area’ after ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal confirmed African swine fever in samples sent for examination from district Patiala.

He said that a notification has been issued is this regard and it has come into force with immediate effect.

The cabinet minister said that villages Bilaspur and Sanauri Adda in district Patiala were notified as “Epicenters” of the disease.

Quoting the notification that has been laid out, Bhullar said that one km area around epicentre has been declared as “Infected Zone” and 10 km area around would be “Surveillance Zone”. No live/dead pig, unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material relating to piggery shall be taken out or brought into the infected zone. People are asked to not bring any pig or pig products into the market which is known to be infected with the scheduled disease.

The minister also stated that inter-state movement of any pig or its belongings will be strictly banned.