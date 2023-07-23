 Punjab government didn’t utilise Rs 218 cr released by Centre for flood relief: Sunil Jakhar : The Tribune India

Punjab government didn’t utilise Rs 218 cr released by Centre for flood relief: Sunil Jakhar

Jakhar was in Patiala to visit flood-hit areas in Sanour in the district

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. File photo



PTI

Patiala, July 23

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the flood situation in the state, accusing him of not utilising Rs 218 crore fund released by the Centre for relief measures.

Jakhar was in Patiala to visit flood-hit areas in Sanour in the district. He was accompanied by Jai Inder Kaur, the daughter of former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Addressing the media here, Jakhar said the Central government released Rs 218 crore for Punjab without even considering the previous year’s utilisation certificate of the funds meant for the disaster relief from the state government.

Jakhar said people had to suffer loss of life and property because of the “gross negligence” and “inefficiency” on the part of the AAP dispensation.

The state government failed to handle the flood situation and ruling party MLAs were busy in photo-ops, he charged.

He alleged the state government failed to take necessary measures including cleaning of drains and the strengthening of embankments that led to flood.

“We will hold the AAP government accountable for its failure,” he alleged, and asked when will the government conducted a special girdawari (survey to assess loss) to give compensation to people in flood-hit areas.

“Bhagwant Mann ji (CM) should reply as to why he did not fulfil his responsibility and why the people of Punjab faced heavy losses which could have been avoided,” he said.

He further said the Congress has “surrendered” to the AAP and, therefore, the responsibility of playing the role of opposition in Punjab is on the BJP.

Several districts of Punjab and Haryana were battered by the recent heavy downpour that has left normal life paralysed and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land.

