DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab Govt forms 5-member committee to tackle drug menace

Punjab Govt forms 5-member committee to tackle drug menace

Committee to be chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:40 PM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab Government on Thursday formed a five-member Cabinet committee to combat the increasing drug menace in the region.

The committee’s primary responsibility will be to oversee the actions of the police and health departments in addressing and curbing drug addiction.

The committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, with New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, Health Minister Balbir Singh, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Industries Minister Taranpreet Sondh as its members.

Advertisement

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had formed a State Steering Committee, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha with Principal Secretary Rahul Tiwari as its nodal officer, to monitor and coordinate the de-addiction and rehabilitation programme.

The ruling AAP had drawn flak over rampant drug abuse due to its easy availability in the state during the Lok Sabha elections last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper