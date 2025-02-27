The Punjab Government on Thursday formed a five-member Cabinet committee to combat the increasing drug menace in the region.

The committee’s primary responsibility will be to oversee the actions of the police and health departments in addressing and curbing drug addiction.

The committee will be chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, with New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, Health Minister Balbir Singh, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Industries Minister Taranpreet Sondh as its members.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had formed a State Steering Committee, headed by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha with Principal Secretary Rahul Tiwari as its nodal officer, to monitor and coordinate the de-addiction and rehabilitation programme.

The ruling AAP had drawn flak over rampant drug abuse due to its easy availability in the state during the Lok Sabha elections last year.