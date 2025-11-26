Punjab Government holds mock Assembly session for students at Anandpur Sahib

To mark Constitution Day and inspire young minds, the Punjab Government organised a mock Punjab Vidhan Sabha session for students of government schools across the state at Anandpur Sahib today.

The session was commenced by Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ramlok Khatana with the permission of Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Punjab Deputy Speaker of Vidhan Sabha Jai Krishan Singh Rouri welcomed the Speaker, dignitaries and all participants, and apprised the gathering about the significance of Constitution Day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravjot Singh, while addressing the gathering, stated that the Constitution of India not only grants us the right to live a better life but also makes us aware of our duties. He expressed hope that today's session would spark an interest in politics among the students.

In his address, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan described the day as historic, where they trained the future generation about how government works. He emphasised that politics touches every aspect of our lives, determines the value of everything, and profoundly influences our existence.

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and other dignitaries encouraged the students who role-played as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Minister, Cabinet ministers and MLAs. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan stated that students are the future leaders, and this special initiative of the Punjab Government reflected its commitment to making Punjab's children the rulers of tomorrow.

Congratulating schoolstudents, teachers, and parents, the Speaker also appealed for greater participation in politics. He assigned the students a task to write an article on the topic of 'Vote Theft'. He announced cash prizes worth Rs 51,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 for students securing first, second, and third positions, respectively. He encouraged students from any school in Punjab to visit this special assembly set up at Sri Anandpur Sahib until November 29. The Speaker also felicitated schoolstudents and teachers present on the occasion.

During the mock session, students performed the roles of various legislators. Student Harkamaldeep Singh from School of Eminence, Ghanauri Kalan, represented the Chief Minister; Harpreet Singh from Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Kot Dhandhal, represented the Leader of Opposition; Jagmandar Singh from HSN School of Eminence, Jaito, represented the Speaker; and Dishant Kumar from Government Senior Secondary School, Rurki Khas, represented the Deputy Speaker.

During the Question Hour of this special mock session, 10 questions were asked. The answers were effectively given by school students role-playing as the Minister of Water Resources, Minister of Public Works, Minister of Forests, Chief Minister, Minister of Social Security, Women & Child Development, Minister of Transport, Minister of Education, Minister of Health, Minister of Local Government and Minister of Finance.

The student MLAs also presented two Bills, including 'The Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill-2024' and 'The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill-2025'.

Jaspreet Singh, role-playing as MLA Vijay Singla, presented a Call Attention Notice regarding the sewerage in Mansa city. Student Husanpreet Singh, role-playing as MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, raised an issue concerning the conservation of water resources and land and student Gurbhej Singh, role-playing as MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh, brought forward a matter regarding the development of a new variety of maize seeds by Punjab Agriculture University.