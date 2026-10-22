Punjab government panel meets Jhota family, vows to punish DSP, drug official

Eight days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was allegedly shot dead by a chemist at his shop, a state government panel on Wednesday assured his family and the action committee that disciplinary action would be taken against Mansa DSP Harjinder Singh Gill and Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar.

The assurance came during the panel’s second round of talks with the bereaved family and the action committee amid an ongoing protest over the murder.

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A senior officer later told The Tribune that formal orders regarding action against the two officers were expected by Thursday. Meanwhile, the ruling AAP shared a clip on social media claiming that action had been taken.

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Earlier, Mansa City-2 SHO Inspector Beant Kaur was suspended on administrative grounds on October 15.

The state government panel comprised Special Secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department Apneet Riyait, Faridkot Divisional Commissioner Kanwal Preet Brar, Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur and Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh. The meeting was held at the zila parishad complex on Wednesday.

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After the meeting, Riyait said the family and the action committee had been informed about the action taken on their 14-point memorandum submitted during the previous meeting on October 19.

Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman, has alleged that his son spoke to the DSP before visiting the chemist’s shop on October 13 with an elderly person who had allegedly procured drugs from there. Bhim also claimed that the DSP was mentioned in Jhota’s Facebook Live video recorded at the time of the incident.

The family and the action committee have sought action against Drug Inspector Naresh Kumar for allegedly failing to cancel the drug licence despite suspending it on three occasions over the past four years. The chemist’s shop was demolished by a mob on October 15, and its drug licence was subsequently cancelled.

The action committee has also demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP, and the dismissal of the district drug inspector, SSP, DSP and the SHO concerned. It has sought that responsibility be fixed and FIRs registered against officials found accountable.

Another key demand is that a panel of doctors from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, conduct a post-mortem examination.

The third round of talks between the state panel, the family and the action committee is scheduled for Thursday at 11 am, with the post-mortem issue likely to be discussed.

Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and actor-comedian Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi met Jhota’s father on Wednesday and assured him of their support. Jhota was shot dead by a chemist recently in Mansa.