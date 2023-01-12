Punjab Government partners with centre’s science ministry for International Science Festival

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 12

Punjab Government has partnered with the Science Ministry, Government of India for the India International Science Festival (IISF), which is an annual celebration of science and technology. It is organized every year by the ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India in collaboration with other relevant Central ministries since 2015. This year, IISF is being organized in Bhopal from Jan 21 to Jan 24 to celebrate and showcase the country's strengths and achievements in science, technology and innovation.

Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology in Government of India in collaboration with Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, organized a press meet at Chandigarh Press Club here. Jatinder Kaur Arora, executive director, Punjab state council for science and technology shared that IISF platform would bring together researchers, students, innovators and artists to experience and promote the joy of science. The festival also intends to promote communication of scientific thoughts and processes to people from different facets in common language for making their lives better and healthy.

Nakul Parashar, Director, Vigyan Prasar informed that the theme of the festival is ‘Marching Towards ‘Amrit Kaal with Science Technology and Innovation’. He further said that celebrating IISF during India's presidency of G20 Summit gives an additional edge to showcase Indian scientific accomplishments at global level. The activities during the festival will foster the global theme of G20 –‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

Manish Kumar, IFS, Director, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change exhorted that inculcation of scientific temper among masses ensures wholehearted participation of people from all walks of life in sustainable development of the nation as well as the states. Hence, various sessions of IISF have been well planned to ensure large scale participation from all cross sections of society.

BK Tyagi, senior scientist from Vigyan Prasar, DST, GoI informed that this year, IISF will have fifteen thematic programs/events including the mega science exhibition, international science film festival of India, face to face with scientists, new age technology show, start-up conclave, state science and technology councils conclave, student’s innovation festival, science literature festival, young scientists conference etc. A large number of students, innovators, craftsmen, scientists and technologists from across the country, including Punjab and abroad will be participating in these to exchange knowledge and ideas.