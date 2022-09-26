Punjab Government plans to segregate solid waste: Minister

Chandigarh, September 25
New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora today emphasised on making the optimum use of solid waste to generate green energy and biofuel from it.
Arora, at a meeting with the representatives of a biofuel company and department officials, said urban areas had generated around 3,800 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste (MSW) in 2021.
Dr Gurjot Singh, director, BioShakti, said their company had developed a hub and spoke model, wherein unsegregated MSW in nearby urban local bodies would be segregated using an automated process. The company will invest Rs 1,500 crore in collaboration with ULBs.
