Punjab Government rejects ex-contractor’s appeal against Rs 154-cr fine

After nearly six years of legal proceedings, the Punjab Water Resources Department has dismissed an appeal filed by a former contractor of Swara Quarry in Ropar against a Rs 154.77 crore assessment for alleged illegal mining. The order, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, has paved the way for the state government to intensify recovery proceedings in the Rs 630-crore illegal mining case in Ropar district.

The Superintending Engineer (SE), Drainage-cum-Mining and Geology Circle, Ropar, acting as the appellate authority, has upheld the assessment of Rs 154.77 crore imposed on contractor Manpreet Singh. The authority also rejected his plea for exemption from the mandatory pre-deposit of the assessed amount and declined his request for a stay on recovery proceedings.

The decision is significant as it removes another major legal hurdle in the long-pending illegal mining case, in which the NGT had, in July 2020, directed the recovery of approximately Rs 630 crore as environmental compensation from 92 stone crusher owners, mining contractors and nearly 1,200 landowners found responsible for illegal mining in the district.

The Swara mining block had been allotted to Manpreet Singh through an e-auction for five years beginning in 2016-17. According to the appellate order, the Site Appraisal Committee (SAC) detected large-scale illegal mining in May 2018 and estimated the unauthorised extraction of sand and gravel at approximately 91.40 lakh metric tonnes.

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The matter had reached the NGT through a petition filed by local advocate and RTI activist Dinesh Chadha, who is now the AAP MLA from Ropar. The tribunal took cognisance of widespread illegal mining in villages including Swara, Baihara and Harsa Bela.

Investigations during the proceedings revealed that riverbeds had been excavated to depths of nearly 40 feet against the permissible limit of 10 feet. In its July 2020 order, the NGT directed the state government to recover environmental compensation from those responsible for illegal extraction. However, recovery proceedings have remained slow, with several affected parties approaching the Punjab and Haryana High Court and challenging the assessment proceedings.