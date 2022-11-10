Punjab Government revokes suspension of 4 agriculture officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The state government has revoked the suspension of four officers of the Agriculture Department, days after they were placed under suspension for failure to check farm fires in their respective place of posting.

On October 30, four officers — Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur; Satish Kumar, Agriculture Officer, Samana; Harpal Singh, Agriculture Officer, Cholla Sahib; and Bhupinder Singh, Agriculture Officer, Patti, were suspended for dereliction of duty while dealing with stubble-burning. These officers had then claimed that they were doing their job well.

The Agriculture Technocrats Action Committee had demanded their revocation, saying that the suspension orders were issued arbitrarily, without a show-cause notice being first issued to the officers. They had even observed a one-day protest.

