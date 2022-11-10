Punjab Government revokes suspension of 4 agriculture officers

Chandigarh, November 9
The state government has revoked the suspension of four officers of the Agriculture Department, days after they were placed under suspension for failure to check farm fires in their respective place of posting.
On October 30, four officers — Harbans Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Sangrur; Satish Kumar, Agriculture Officer, Samana; Harpal Singh, Agriculture Officer, Cholla Sahib; and Bhupinder Singh, Agriculture Officer, Patti, were suspended for dereliction of duty while dealing with stubble-burning. These officers had then claimed that they were doing their job well.
The Agriculture Technocrats Action Committee had demanded their revocation, saying that the suspension orders were issued arbitrarily, without a show-cause notice being first issued to the officers. They had even observed a one-day protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...