Punjab government school NEET qualifiers rise to 882: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the number of students from government schools in the state qualifying the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) had risen from around 80 in 2021 to 882 this year, describing it as an achievement of the government's education reforms.

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Speaking during a visit to the district, Mann said the success would transform the lives of hundreds of families, many of whom come from economically weaker backgrounds.

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“In 2021, before our government came to power, around 80 students from government schools in the state had qualified the NEET examination. Four years after the AAP assumed office, 882 government school students have cleared the examination," he said.

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Mann said many of the successful students belong to humble families, including those of roadside vendors and daily wage labourers.

“These children will not only build bright careers as doctors but will also help lift their families out of poverty,” he said.

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During the visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed portion of Government Primary School, Lohara, built by the Vardhman Group. He also inaugurated Vardhman Forgings' new manufacturing unit, being established in collaboration with Aichi Steels.

Thanking the Vardhman Group and Aichi Steels for their contribution to the state, Mann said he envisioned a ‘Rangla Punjab’ where young people carried lunchboxes instead of drug injections and remained completely free from the menace of drugs.

Interacting with representatives of the Vardhman Group, Mann asked when the new unit was expected to be completed. They told him it was likely to be ready by October 2027.

Responding in a lighter vein, Mann remarked: "By then, our second term will also be in place in Punjab," expressing confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party would return to power after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Describing Punjab as a blessed land, Mann said every industrialist and company that had established operations in the state had prospered.

He attributed this success to the state being the land of Gurus and saints, adding investors in the state had witnessed immense benefits and remarkable growth.

Among those present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Vardhman Group representative Sachit Jain, other ministers and local MLAs.