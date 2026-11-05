Punjab Government spends Rs 1,325 cr on crop residue management machinery in 4 years

The Punjab Government has spent Rs 1,325.35 crore on crop residue management (CRM) machinery over the past four years, distributing 94,456 machines to farmers as part of its efforts to curb stubble burning. The number of farm fire incidents has declined by nearly 90 per cent, from 49,922 in 2022 to 5,114 in 2025, the government claimed.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Wednesday said farmers had already procured 22,763 CRM machines for the 2026-27 cycle with a subsidy of nearly Rs 201 crore, marking a 73 per cent increase over the 13,147 machines supplied during the entire previous year.

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Notices to 5 dist officials

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued fresh notices to five senior officials in Punjab over alleged lapses in enforcing measures to prevent stubble burning. The notices follow a district-wise review that revealed significant gaps in ground-level monitoring and physical verification of farm-fire incidents.

The notices, issued on November 4, seek explanations from the Deputy Commissioners of Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka and Jalandhar, and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Barnala. The officials have been asked to respond by November 10.