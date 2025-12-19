Punjab Government to convene special session over replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G

As voices of Opposition against the replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G go shriller, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has announced that it would convene a special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on this issue.

Announcing the decision to convene the session in the second week of January, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The BJP government at the Centre is trying to hit the livelihoods of poor by replacing the "MGNREGA" scheme. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called in the second week of January to raise the voice of Punjabis against this oppression.” The Special Session of Vidhan Sabha, held on November 24, was prorogued by the Governor on December 17.

Sources in the government have told The Tribune that the decision to convene the special Vidhan Sabha session was taken at a meeting of party top leaders, including AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday evening. He is presently on a three-day tour of the state.

The Viksit Bharat Gaurantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was introduced in the Parliament and was passed amidst protests by the Opposition party MPs. Since the new funding model of the scheme will also require states to chip in, its implementation will be a problem for cash-strapped states like Punjab.

Meanwhile, across the state, various unions have started protesting against the replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G. Yesterday, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Unions protested against this across Bathinda, Moga, Muktsar, Faridkot and Sangrur, and burnt effigies of the Central Government, said Lachman Singh Sewewal, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union. He said that the change in scheme would take away the assured employment in rural areas and also was being introduced to erase the legacy of Mahatama Gandhi.