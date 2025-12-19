DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Government to convene special session over replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G

Punjab Government to convene special session over replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G

CM Bhagwant Mann alleges the BJP government at the Centre is trying to hit livelihoods of the poor, alleges

article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:39 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. File photo
Advertisement

As voices of Opposition against the replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G go shriller, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has announced that it would convene a special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on this issue.

Advertisement

Announcing the decision to convene the session in the second week of January, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “The BJP government at the Centre is trying to hit the livelihoods of poor by replacing the "MGNREGA" scheme. A special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called in the second week of January to raise the voice of Punjabis against this oppression.” The Special Session of Vidhan Sabha, held on November 24, was prorogued by the Governor on December 17.

Advertisement

Sources in the government have told The Tribune that the decision to convene the special Vidhan Sabha session was taken at a meeting of party top leaders, including AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday evening. He is presently on a three-day tour of the state.

Advertisement

The Viksit Bharat Gaurantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was introduced in the Parliament and was passed amidst protests by the Opposition party MPs. Since the new funding model of the scheme will also require states to chip in, its implementation will be a problem for cash-strapped states like Punjab.

Meanwhile, across the state, various unions have started protesting against the replacement of MGNREGA with VB G RAM G. Yesterday, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Unions protested against this across Bathinda, Moga, Muktsar, Faridkot and Sangrur, and burnt effigies of the Central Government, said Lachman Singh Sewewal, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union. He said that the change in scheme would take away the assured employment in rural areas and also was being introduced to erase the legacy of Mahatama Gandhi.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts