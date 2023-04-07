 Punjab Government to give relief cheques to farmers on Baisakhi: CM Bhagwant Mann : The Tribune India

Punjab Government to give relief cheques to farmers on Baisakhi: CM Bhagwant Mann

Says the state has seen a 16.6 per cent increase in GST collection in the current financial year

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks at a press conference. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana 

Chandigarh, April 7 

Punjab has seen a 16.6 per cent increase in the GST collection, compared to the last financial year, which is one of the biggest achievements of our government, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing a press conference on the completion of one year of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) Government there today. 

Earlier, we were the last or the second last on the list, while currently we are among the top GST collection states in the country, he said. 

“Our excise policy came three months after we formed the government. We collected Rs 8,841 crore in the last financial year which was Rs 2,587 crore more than the previous financial year, and our target is Rs 10,000 crores,” CM Mann said. 

“We have completed girdwari of 60 per cent of the land in the state to assess loss to wheat crop due to unseasonal rain. Unlike earlier governments, when even the girdawri report did not come out for years, we will hand over cheques on Baisakhi”, he said. 

“Even in the power sector, the government has already given the entire amount of Rs 20,200 crore to the PSPCL. We will ensure more than eight hours of uninterrupted power supply to farmers during the paddy plantation season and no cuts will be imposed on the industry. We have given as many as 3,538 jobs in the department already. 

“The government is working on opening as many as 150 public mines to ensure availability of cheaper quality sand to people. We have already opened 50. The government has dedicated 504 Aam Admi Clinics to the public and as many as 134 more will be opened shortly,” Mann said. 

The Chief Minister said, “We are conducting surveys in different parts of the state on hypertension, diabetes, Hepatitis-C and general check-up of children for compiling health data which will help us in research to prepare a roadmap for health services in the state based on local conditions. For example, people of Fazilka face saline water-related problems.” 

The government will soon open 8-10 special coaching centres for the aspirants of UPSC civil services examination, Mann said.

 

