Punjab government to provide secure environ to its medical fraternity

Punjab government to provide secure environ to its medical fraternity

The decision comes in the backdrop of growing concern over attacks on doctors in government-run district hospitals

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
iStock photo
With a view to provide a secure environment in the district health institutions, the Punjab government has announced plans to deploy security guards on ‘outsourcing’ basis.

The decision comes in the backdrop of growing concern over attacks on doctors in government-run district hospitals providing round the clock health services. Data from the past two years reveals nearly 80 cases of violence against medical professionals, not only in border districts, but also in other regions.

According to an official communique, issued by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), dated December 31, 2025, the approval was obtained from the Finance Department and the health and family welfare minister to hire 200 security personnel. These security guards would be deployed through an outsourcing agency, Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO), in all district hospitals for an initial period of January and February 2026.

‘Outsourcing’ mode has been under criticism. It provides temporary service on meagre wages with no job security and ends up compromising on the quality of service.

Initially, the salaries will be paid from ‘User Charges’ or the Emergency Response Fund (ERF) during the two-month period.

ERF funds will be utilised for all district hospitals, except Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib, MKH Patiala and Nawanshahr, where payments will be made from ‘User Charges’.

For the salaries to be paid from March 2026 onwards, the joint chief financial advisor (JCFA) of the directorate of health services (DHS) has been directed to make sufficient provision in the budget for the financial year 2026–27.

Nonetheless, the deployment plan includes the following allocation of guards across district hospitals — Amritsar (11), Barnala (7), Bathinda (11), Faridkot (7), Fatehgarh Sahib (7), Fazilka (9), Ferozepur (9), Gurdaspur (9), Hoshiarpur (9), Jalandhar (11), Kapurthala (9), Ludhiana (12), Malerkotla (7), Mansa (7), Moga (9), Muktsar Sahib (9), Pathankot (7), MKH Patiala (11), Roopnagar (7), Sangrur (9), SAS Nagar (9), SBS Nagar (7) and Tarn Taran (7).

The doctors’ body welcomes this move terming it a much sought after relief to doctors and allied healthcare staff providing 24X7 service.

Dr Akhil Sarin, president of the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) said that the implementation of the Phase 1 of the security framework at public healthcare centres was a prime demand which is nothing less than a new year gift for the doctors’ and medical staff fraternity.

“Now, the medical fraternity would provide service in a safe and secure atmosphere with the deployment of security guards. But, it should have been a permanent safety framework, not a temporary one, as the official communication conveys. There has to be a permanent long term stern enforcement of security cover to thwart violence against the doctors," he said while expressing optimism that the Phase 2 of the security cover encompassing all sub-divisional hospitals will be implemented soon.

