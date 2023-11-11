 Punjab government to recruit over 1,400 police personnel : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
Punjab government to recruit over 1,400 police personnel

Recruitment of these officials in the police department will further streamline functioning of the force at district level, says CM Mann

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Chandigarh, November 11

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday gave a nod to commence a process to recruit 1,450 more police personnel in the state.

Out of these, 50 will be recruited for the post of inspector, 150 sub-inspectors, 500 assistant sub-inspectors and 750 head constables, Mann said in an official statement.

Youth will act as a catalyst for realising the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’ (vibrant Punjab) for which doors of government recruitment are being opened for them, he added.

The motive is to make youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state, the CM said, adding that the state government has so far handed over government jobs to 37,683 youth in Punjab.

It is a record as the government has completed this recruitment drive merely in 18 months whereas the successive state governments ignored this during their entire tenure, he said.

The recruitment of 1,450 officials in the police department will further streamline the functioning of the force at the district level, CM Mann said.

