Punjab Government told to stop mining around railway bridges

Chandigarh, August 17
The Ministry of Railways has asked the government to ensure that all mining activity around the railway bridges in the state must be stopped immediately as it threatens the safety of the bridges.
In a letter to the state government, the ministry said: “It has come to our notice that during the monsoon, Bridge No. 32 on Pathankot-Joginder Nagar narrow gauge section has become unsafe due to mining in Chakki river. “You will appreciate that this has a serious impact on railway connectivity. It is requested that steps to control illegal mining may kindly be intensified,” reads the letter.
It also draws the attention to a judgment passed by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in 2012 where a panel was set up under the Deputy Commissioners of Kangra and Pathankot to suggest protection measures for Bridge No.32.
The state government has assured that no mining would be allowed 500 metres upstream and downstream of the bridge.
