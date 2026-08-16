Punjab Government transfers 12 IPS officers; V Neeraja posted as Special DGP, NRI

The Punjab Government on Sunday ordered the transfer and posting of 12 IPS officers with immediate effect.

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According to an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs, V Neeraja has been posted as Special DGP, NRI, Punjab, SAS Nagar, replacing Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal. Jaiswal has been posted as ADGP, Cyber Crime, Punjab, SAS Nagar, and will also hold the additional charge of ADGP, Jails, Punjab, Chandigarh, replacing Neeraja.

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Nanak Singh has been posted as DIG, Internal Vigilance Cell, Punjab, Chandigarh, and will also hold the additional charge of DIG, Ropar Range, Ropar.

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Also read: Punjab effects major reshuffle, transfers 112 PPS officers

Vatsala Gupta has been posted as AIG, Pers-II, Punjab, Chandigarh. Pragya Jain has been posted as AIG, ANTF, Ludhiana Range, Ludhiana, and will also hold the charge of AIG, Internal Security, Punjab, Ludhiana, relieving Gupta of the additional charge.

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Arvind Meena has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Ludhiana, while Akarshi Jain has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, Amritsar. Jasroop Kaur Batth has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Jalandhar, and Aditya S. Warrier as DCP, City, Jalandhar.

Jayant Puri has been posted as ADCP, Investigation, Amritsar, replacing Jagbinder Singh, PPS.

Ashok Meena will look after the work of SP, Investigation, Sri Muktsar Sahib, replacing Manmeet Singh, PPS. Dharavath Sai Prakash will look after the work of ADCP-III, Ludhiana, replacing Dev Singh, PPS.

The officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately, the order said.