DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab Government transfers 12 IPS officers; V Neeraja posted as Special DGP, NRI

Punjab Government transfers 12 IPS officers; V Neeraja posted as Special DGP, NRI

Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal posted as ADGP, Cyber Crime, Punjab, SAS Nagar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:05 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
IPS officer V. Neeraja. Photo: @VNeerajaips/X
Advertisement

The Punjab Government on Sunday ordered the transfer and posting of 12 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Advertisement

According to an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs, V Neeraja has been posted as Special DGP, NRI, Punjab, SAS Nagar, replacing Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal. Jaiswal has been posted as ADGP, Cyber Crime, Punjab, SAS Nagar, and will also hold the additional charge of ADGP, Jails, Punjab, Chandigarh, replacing Neeraja.

Advertisement

Nanak Singh has been posted as DIG, Internal Vigilance Cell, Punjab, Chandigarh, and will also hold the additional charge of DIG, Ropar Range, Ropar.

Advertisement

Also read: Punjab effects major reshuffle, transfers 112 PPS officers

Vatsala Gupta has been posted as AIG, Pers-II, Punjab, Chandigarh. Pragya Jain has been posted as AIG, ANTF, Ludhiana Range, Ludhiana, and will also hold the charge of AIG, Internal Security, Punjab, Ludhiana, relieving Gupta of the additional charge.

Advertisement

Arvind Meena has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Ludhiana, while Akarshi Jain has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, Amritsar. Jasroop Kaur Batth has been posted as DCP, Law and Order, Jalandhar, and Aditya S. Warrier as DCP, City, Jalandhar.

Jayant Puri has been posted as ADCP, Investigation, Amritsar, replacing Jagbinder Singh, PPS.

Ashok Meena will look after the work of SP, Investigation, Sri Muktsar Sahib, replacing Manmeet Singh, PPS. Dharavath Sai Prakash will look after the work of ADCP-III, Ludhiana, replacing Dev Singh, PPS.

The officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately, the order said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts