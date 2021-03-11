Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit gives nod to One MLA, One Pension Bill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 13

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday gave nod to the gazette notification of ‘One MLA, One Pension’ amendment.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed the development and said that it would save tax payers money.

In a tweet on Saturday, CM Mann said, "I am very happy to inform Punjabis that the Governor has given his assent to One MLA-One Pension Bill. The government has issued a notification."

In the last session, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed amending clause 3(1) of “The Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Act, 1977” to give MLAs one pension (irrespective of the number of terms served) at new rate of Rs 60,000 per month plus dearness allowance as applicable to the pensioners of the Punjab Government.

This had replaced the existing provision as per which a MLA is being paid a pension of Rs 15,000 per mensem plus dearness allowance thereon (as admissible to the Punjab government pensioners) for the first term and an additional pension of Rs 10,000 plus dearness allowance thereon (as admissible to Punjab government pensioners) for every subsequent term.

The state government’s move is expected to save around Rs 19.53 crore per annum.