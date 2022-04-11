Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit meets sarpanches over national security

Tribune News Service

Ferozepur, April 10

Governor Banwarilal Purohit today paid tribute to the martyrs at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Remembering the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the Governor said: “They are a true inspiration for all and we should pay them the respect by not indulging in unethical practices.”

The Governor, who was here to attend a programme organised by NGO Sewa Bharti”, arrived here last evening for a briefing of top security and intelligence officials at the BSF Sector Headquarters.

Later, he interacted with sarpanches, panches and prominent people of the town to share his views about the national security. The Governor said he remained into politics for almost five decades. After holding the gubernatorial assignments in two states, he came to Punjab for his third assignment. Now, he wanted to ensure that nation’s peace and security interests were not compromised.

“Drugs are being smuggled into our country to spoil our younger generations.” he said, adding the scourge had started taking its toll on students, which was not a good sign. “We need to stop this and make concerted efforts to prevent our next generations from falling into this peril” said the Governor, who also inaugurated a newly constructed sports complex in one of the schools. —

