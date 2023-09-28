Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on 3-day visit to border districts from October 4

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit will embark on his fifth visit to the border districts of the state from October 4.

He was earlier scheduled to visit these districts and hold meetings with residents there from September 20-22, but had to postpone his programmes in the wake of the Northern Zonal Council meeting on September 26.

It has been learnt that the Governor will not use the state government’s chopper for the forthcoming three-day tour. The usage of the chopper had led to some unease in the corridors of power. Because of the “bittersweet relations”, Purohit has decided to not use the state government’s helicopter, said sources in the Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had earlier remarked that although the Governor speaks against the government, he enjoys the government facility of using the helicopter. On this, Purohit had said that he would not use the government-owned chopper.

During the three-day visit, the Governor will interact with residents in Pathankot and Gurdaspur on the first day, in Amritsar and Tarn Taran on the second day and in Ferozepur and Fazilka on the third day, according to Raj Bhavan sources.

#Banwarilal Purohit